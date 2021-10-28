Gogo (GOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Gogo has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.23.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
