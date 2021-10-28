Gogo (GOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Gogo has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.23.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.