Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Zara Elizabeth Boldt Purchases 37,000 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Zara Elizabeth Boldt acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,400.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.58. 51,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.