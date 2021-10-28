Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Iridium Communications worth $74,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,896. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.