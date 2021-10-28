Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 136,119 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,119 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $72,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

