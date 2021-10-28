Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 158,505 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $79,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

