Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $29,118.25 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 825,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 812,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 582,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.