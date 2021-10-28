Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $29,118.25 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.