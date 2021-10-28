Grant Mooney Acquires 126,628 Shares of Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) Stock

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) insider Grant Mooney bought 126,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,003.61 ($7,145.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Gibb River Diamonds Company Profile

Gibb River Diamonds Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Blina Diamond project that comprise four mining leases and two exploration leases covering an area of 161 square kilometers located in Kimberley Region, Western Australia.

