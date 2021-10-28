Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,983. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

