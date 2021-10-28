Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,983. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.