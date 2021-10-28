GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 183.1% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the September 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

