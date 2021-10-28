Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 98.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Dot by 48.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Green Dot by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDOT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,687. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

