Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up 5.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

