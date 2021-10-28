Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in October

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,248. Greenland Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

