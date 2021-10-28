GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

GP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

