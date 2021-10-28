Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 1.6%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €32.07 ($37.73) and last traded at €32.26 ($37.95). 31,453 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.80 ($38.59).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Grenke alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.81.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.