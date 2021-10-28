Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $4,170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

