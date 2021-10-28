Growth DeFi Market Cap Hits $22.82 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $52.60 or 0.00085418 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $364,303.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00051348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,948 coins and its circulating supply is 433,931 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

