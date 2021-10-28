Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASR. Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $196.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.