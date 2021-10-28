Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

