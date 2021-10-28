Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GCG.A stock opened at C$34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.98. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.10.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.