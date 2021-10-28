Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

