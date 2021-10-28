HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,223.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $1.26 million and $28,223.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

