Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 157,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,782. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $677.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

