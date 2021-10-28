Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HARP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,600. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

