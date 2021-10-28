Harvest Finance Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $157.06 or 0.00259620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $99.57 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 665,672 coins and its circulating supply is 633,954 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.