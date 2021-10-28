Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

