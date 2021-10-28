Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Hasbro by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Hasbro by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 173,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.