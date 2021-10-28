Hashgard Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $227,299.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00098641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.