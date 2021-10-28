Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 47,505 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

