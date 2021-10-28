Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $178.03 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

