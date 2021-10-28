Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $294.79 and a 1-year high of $433.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

