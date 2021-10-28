Haverford Trust Co. Buys 13,197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,859 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

