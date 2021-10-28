Haverford Trust Co. Buys 297 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $433.68 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

