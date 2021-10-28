Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

