Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $745.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

