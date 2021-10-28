HC Wainwright Cuts Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target to $30.00

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Cortexyme by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.