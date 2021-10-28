HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Big Tree Group

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

