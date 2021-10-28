HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Big Tree Group
