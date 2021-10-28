HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

