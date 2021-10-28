Head to Head Analysis: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given América Móvil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 9.99% 34.73% 6.24%

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Spirent Communications pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.61 $84.40 million $0.58 27.17 América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.19 $2.35 billion $0.61 29.33

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

América Móvil beats Spirent Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

