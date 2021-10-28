Head-To-Head Comparison: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.08 $1.69 billion $0.12 22.08 Banco Santander-Chile $3.77 billion 2.26 $711.90 million $1.54 11.71

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 9 0 2.53 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 24.24% 18.35% 1.18%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Lloyds Banking Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage. The Middle-market segment serves institutions such as universities, government entities, local and regional governments, and companies engaged in the real estate industry who carry out projects to sell properties to third parties. The Corporate & Investment Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Other segment includes the financial management division, which develops global management functions such as managing inflation rate risk, foreign currency gaps, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The company was founded on September 7, 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.