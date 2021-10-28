Head-To-Head Contrast: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.78%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.34%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.