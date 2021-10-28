Head-To-Head Contrast: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 16.43 $1.22 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.65 $72.28 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95% Jaguar Mining 32.22% 20.92% 15.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

