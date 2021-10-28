Head-To-Head Review: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 23.44% 21.09% 16.88% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HOYA and Debenhams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.17 billion 10.85 $1.18 billion $3.16 48.00 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. HOYA pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HOYA and Debenhams, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HOYA beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

