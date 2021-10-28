Head to Head Review: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.34%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 163.53 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.56 Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.77 $143.46 million $0.38 31.11

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

