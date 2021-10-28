Head-To-Head Survey: Nuvation Bio (NUVB) vs. Its Competitors

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) is one of 891 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nuvation Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvation Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio Competitors 5143 18897 40938 787 2.57

Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.80%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -10.12% -8.39% Nuvation Bio Competitors -3,694.16% -115.46% -26.18%

Risk and Volatility

Nuvation Bio has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A -$18.22 million -42.57 Nuvation Bio Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.55

Nuvation Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

