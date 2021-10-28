Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

