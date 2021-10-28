Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $153.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.06 million and the lowest is $151.90 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $612.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Heartland Express by 35.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

