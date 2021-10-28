Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.