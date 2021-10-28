Hedget Price Tops $3.90 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006376 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $170,416.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

