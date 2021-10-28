Heineken’s (HEINY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

