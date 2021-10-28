Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.95 million for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

